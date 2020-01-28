New program offers Great Lakes, water education to kids

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new state program is designed to teach Michigan children about the Great Lakes, their watersheds and how people affect water resources.

The initiative is called “From Students to Stewards.” It’s a collaboration between the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; the Michigan Department of Education; and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity at Grand Valley State University.

Organizers say it’s intended to teach students from kindergarten through grade 12 about water resources and policies.

They’ve developed a collection of resources, information and opportunities for participating schools, which can apply for grants of up to $10,000 to try out the toolkit and suggest improvements. A total of $50,000 is available.

Applicants must be part of a project team to qualify for funding. The application deadline is March 9.

