New program helps low income families heat homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new program is providing heating and electric cost assistance to low income families in Michigan.

The Michigan Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is providing millions of dollars to help low income families pay their heating bills this winter.

The new money will also help local agencies provide weatherization improvements to some homes and provide ways to reduce energy waste.

The grants are funded by a monthly surcharge collected by participating utilities programs and through LIHEAP.

For more information about the program or eligibility requirements, you can visit the United States government benefit website.

