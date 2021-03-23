New policies, tools aim to improve MI foster care

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A state task force that was designed to help improve the state’s foster and child welfare systems has held its last meeting, issuing a series of recommendations and changes including banning restraining children in all but the most extreme circumstances.

The Child-Caring Institution Steering Committee, which was created in September, has proposed eliminating restraints unless absolutely necessary — like to save someone’s life.

The task force also created a Youth Advisory Board, the members of which will be children who have lived in the system; launched a caseworker visit tool to help workers connect with kids; adjusted licensing investigation oversight criteria; created a data dashboard for easier progress tracking; and organized a new online training program for housing providers.

The proposed restraint ban will require a public hearing, but the task force hopes it will go into effect by May 1, the one-year anniversary of 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks’ death.

Fredericks died after being held down for several minutes by employees of Lakeside Academy home in Kalamazoo. Three people now face charges in connection to his death.