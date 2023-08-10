GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Michigan are launching a new campaign to target impaired driving.

Starting Thursday, Michigan State Police will partner with county and municipal police agencies for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which will involve more enforcement and messaging.

The campaign runs through Sept. 4, according to a release from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. During the three-week period, police will be keeping an eye out for drivers under the influence.

In 2022, Michigan saw over 9,300 alcohol-involved crashes, with 322 fatalities, according to statistics from the MSP Criminal Justice Information Center. There were also over 2,400 drug-involved accidents last year, with 249 fatalities.

The Office of Highway Safety Planning said Labor Day weekend in particular can be deadly.

In Michigan, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or more is illegal.