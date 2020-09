FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan movie theater that said earlier this month it would be permanently closing its doors will no longer be closing.

Fremont Cinemas planned to close for good on Sept. 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, the movie theater announced on its Facebook page that new local owners decided to take over, saving it at the last minute.

The new owners will be honoring yearly passes that were purchased during a fundraiser, the post says.