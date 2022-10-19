GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a new resource available for parents trying to teach their teenage kids safe driving habits.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning has released a new online toolkit for parents that provides methods to keep kids safe on the road. According to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, teens and young adults accounted for 9% of all traffic fatalities in Michigan last year.

Speeding and distracted driving were said to be the primary causes.

“The toolkit has many, many resources in it, as far as how they can help their teen learn to drive, what happens in inclement weather and how to adjust, different features of a car, how to pick out a car for their teen,” said Katie Bower, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning director. “There’s a lot of statistics in there too. One of the statistics shows that parents who are involved in teen driving, reduces the chance of a teen getting into a crash by about 50%.”

You can find a link to the online toolkit at michigan.gov.

The Office of Highway Safety Planning collaborated with AAA Michigan, the Michigan Department of State and the Michigan Department Health and Human services to put it all together.