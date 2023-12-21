GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new nature preserve is coming to the Lake Michigan shoreline. The Little Traverse Conservancy has announced a new 56-acre nature preserve is slated to open next year.

The property is the largest undeveloped and unprotected section of the Lake Michigan shoreline in Emmet and Charlevoix counties. The exact boundaries will be announced in the coming months.

To honor the history of the land and the Bay Shore Band of Odawa who once lived there, the preserve will be known as “Enji-minozhiiyaamigak” — the Anishinabemowin phrase for “The Place of Peacefulness.” All signage will be written in Anishinabemowin first and English as the secondary language.

“Enji-minozhiiyaamigak” – the Anishinabemowin phrase for “The Place of Peacefulness” will be 56 acres and include a quarter mile of Lake Michigan shoreline. (Courtesy Little Traverse Conservancy)

“Enji-minozhiiyaamigak” – the Anishinabemowin phrase for “The Place of Peacefulness” will be 56 acres and include a quarter mile of Lake Michigan shoreline. (Courtesy Little Traverse Conservancy)

Conservancy officials say the name is meant to capture the land’s heart.

“(It is) a place of serenity and calmness for all living things: people, animals, trees, plants and everything there and passing through,” the conservancy wrote on its website.

The preserve will be 56 acres in all and feature a quarter mile of Lake Michigan shoreline. Work to lay trails will begin early next year, with a target open date sometime next fall.

The preserve will take shape thanks to more than 140 donors, including a couple from Harbor Springs who promised to match four-times the amount of any donations used to ensure that the trails were handicap accessible.

“The Place of Peacefulness could not be open to all without a trail that can be used by all — including, walkers, strollers and wheelchairs,” the conservancy wrote on its website.

In a Facebook post, the conservancy thanked its members and donors for supporting its mission.

“Your generosity empowers us to dream big and protect some of the most beautiful places in northern Michigan,” the post stated.