GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University will spend millions of dollars to make the campus safer following the February shooting that killed three students.

The school is also investing more in financial aid and a new student recreation and wellness center.

The school’s Board of Trustees approved the university’s fiscal year 2023-2024 budget, which totals $3.3 billion, Friday during the its meeting in Grand Rapids.

As part of the budget, the school will spend $8 million on new investments in campus safety initiatives, the university’s Title IX office and efforts to improve “student, faculty, and staff health and well-being. The increase in security spending follows a shooting at MSU in February that killed three students and injured five others. The school has taken numerous steps to beef up security on campus following the shooting.

MSU says it’s also investing $224 million in student financial aid, a $16.4 million increase over last year. The budget also increases pay for faculty and staff.

The plan also helps lower-income students and families save some money, offsetting the 3% increase in undergraduate tuition for the next academic year. School officials say students from households with an annual income of less than $75,000 will see no out-of-pocket increase in paying for tuition.

The new student recreation and wellness center was first authorized in December 2021. The new center, which will be located on Shaw Lane between Birch Road and Harrison Road, will replace IM West upon completion.

The center which will include several gymnasiums, a turf arena, an indoor running track, fitness studios, racket sport courts and a 50-meter pool.

Construction on the 293,000-square-foot building begins in July. According to a release from MSU, most of the work should be done by February 2026.