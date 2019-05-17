New Michigan measles case unrelated to outbreak

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — Health officials are confirming a new measles case in Michigan that’s not related to an earlier outbreak in the southeastern portion of the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that it confirmed the case in St. Clair County, bringing the state total to 44 for 2019. The state says the case involves an international traveler visiting Michigan and there are possible exposure locations last weekend in Roseville and Sterling Heights.

Earlier cases of the highly contagious disease this year have been reported in the Detroit area, with possible exposure sites in mid-Michigan and western Michigan.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated if they haven’t received the vaccine in the past. The number of cases in Michigan is the highest since 65 in 1991.