ST IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company has announced a new boarding option that acts as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Priority Boarding option is available now and allows passengers to board early to select their preferred seating.

$2 from each Priority Boarding Pass will be donated to St. Jude. Priority board will cost $43 for adults, $31 for children age 5-12 and children age 4 and under are free.

Passengers who choose Priority Boarding can buy a ticket for a specific date and time to travel to and from Mackinac Island. A limited number of seats are reserved for Priority Boarding on each ferry and can be purchased anytime up to 30 minutes prior to ferry departure.

“We wanted to provide passengers an option to board the ferry first and secure the best seat to help make their experience as fun, convenient and comfortable as possible as they head to and from Mackinac Island,” said Jerry Fetty, CEO of Mackinac Island Ferry Company. “We are supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and feel this would be a nice way to continue to show our support while helping to create awareness around the important work they do to treat seriously ill children.”

You can buy the Priority Boarding option on ferry rides departing from St. Ignace and Mackinaw City. You can read more about the new option and buy tickets here.