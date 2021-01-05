New law authorizes sale of closed Upper Peninsula prison

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill for the possible reuse of a state prison that closed in the Upper Peninsula in 2018.

The new law authorizes the state to sell the Ojibway prison to a private owner or other units of government. The 125-acre property is in Gogebic County’s Marenisco Township.

Sen. Ed McBroom says the prison’s closure was a great loss for the local economy. More than 200 people worked at Ojibway.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration closed the prison, citing a smaller overall prison population and other factors.