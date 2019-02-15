New interim president to Nassar survivors: 'We let you down'

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University's interm president sent a powerful message to Larry Nassar survivors during his first board of trustee meeting: "We let you down."

Satish Udpa began the meeting with a statement Friday. Women who went public as Nassar survivors for the first time were among those listening in the audience.

"I want you to know on behalf of this university I love. As acting president, I realize the need to formally apologize and effectively atone," Udpa said. "I'm truly sorry you were subjected to the pain and humiliation of sexual assault by somebody who you should have been able to trust. We failed to comprehend and acknowledge your injuries."

Prior to his resignation as acting president last month, John Engler announced a healing fund set up to help survivors would close. The money remaining in that fund was transferred to the $500 million settlement reached last year.

Board Chairwoman Dianne Byrum announced Friday morning the board would set up a new fund with the same parameters as the previous one.

Those who spoke during public comment thanked Udpa for his statement and the board for establishing the new fund.

Additionally, four Nassar survivors who have not previously spoken publicly addressed the board during public comment.

"I want the board to know that we have demanded transparency, accountability and consequences to pressure MSU because then and only then will you be the agent of real healing," Nicole Casady told the board. "Please do not make us continue to fight this tiresome battle for transparency. This is how the love I once had for MSU can be restored."

Other points made during public comment included continued calls for the presidential search to be opened.

In the meantime, Udpa will continue working to move the university forward. He met with a small group of Nassar survivors last week.

"I'm sure it will not be the last, it will not be last. I listened and I told them I'm sorry. MSU let them down," he went on to say.