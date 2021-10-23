New Ice Mountain owner adjusts water withdrawal plan

Michigan

by: Associated Press

EVART, Mich. (AP) — The new owner of a bottled water operation in western Michigan says it won’t use a state permit that would allow it to significantly boost water withdrawals.

The Ice Mountain plant’s previous owner had received state approval to pump 400 gallons a minute from a well in Osceola County, a 60% increase.

But BlueTriton Brands recently told regulators it would pump at 288 gallons a minute, a lower volume that would allow the company to avoid certain environmental monitoring requirements.

The water taken from the well is moved by pipeline to a production site in Evart and then trucked to the bottling facility in Mecosta County.

