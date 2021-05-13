New Ford models can get over-the-internet software updates

A United States flag flies over a Ford auto dealership, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Waukee, Iowa. Ford says it is starting to send out over-the-internet software updates to some of its newer models as it moves to offer technology to match electric car maker Tesla. At present the updates are only available on about 100,000 2021 model year F-150s, Mustang Mach-Es and the upcoming Bronco. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford says it is starting to send out over-the-internet software updates to some of its newer models as it moves to offer technology to match electric car maker Tesla.

At present the updates are only available on about 100,000 2021 model year F-150s, Mustang Mach-Es and the upcoming Bronco.

The company says the updates can fix software glitches in nearly all of the 110 computers in its vehicles. It also will be able to make software-related recall repairs, offer new features and cut warranty claims.

Ford plans to spread the tech across its entire lineup as models are updated. It plans to make 33 million vehicles with the capability by 2028.