BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ferris State University says it’s finishing construction on its new Center for Virtual Learning, which will feature Michigan’s first purpose-built esports arena.

The grand opening of the new $32 million Center for Virtual Learning on the Big Rapids campus is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31.

FSU said the state-of-the-art esports area will accommodate 18 participating teams and give production teams more opportunities during game broadcasts.

The arena’s debut event is an esports competition on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

“Our goal is to be the top collegiate Esports production site around, and we have made great preparations so our arena is the best it can be,” Esports Coordinator Jono Eaton said in a news release. “We will be ready for and anxiously await the fall and our program’s future there.”

The university’s Bachelor of Science curriculum in Professional Esports Production started in the fall of 2022.

When the Center for Virtual Learning opens, FSU said it will house the Information Security and Intelligence program, Digital Animation and Game Design curriculum, Digital Media Software Engineering instruction and offices for the School of Education and esports gaming and facilities.