GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mackinac Island is always a popular tourist spot. This season, guests can look forward to some new updates.

One notable change is the new activity center at the Grand Hotel. Set to open this summer, the Woodlands Activity Center includes a new BMX bike patch, miniature golf and pickleball courts. Several hotels have done some renovations, and there are some new restaurants to try. Mackinac Island Pizza Co. Includes both dine-in and takeout options.

There are several activities planned for the season starting with the Lilac Festival, followed by the July fireworks display, Fudge Festival and Halloween weekend.

Shuttle service has started, and visitors are advised to make plans and book hotels soon.

For more information, visit the Mackinac Island website.