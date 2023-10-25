GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s most iconic soda brand is back with a brand-new flavor. Faygo’s “Dreamin’” hit store shelves Wednesday.

The new flavor is supposed to taste like an orange crèmesicle, with “with nostalgic swirls of creamy vanilla and sweet orange.”

MLive reports “Dreamin’” will be sold in 20- and 24-ounce bottles and should be found wherever Faygo is sold. It is one of more than 50 flavors now made by the soda company.

Faygo was founded in Detroit in 1907 by two Russian immigrants, Ben and Perry Feigenson, as the Feigenson Brothers Bottle Works. The company eventually changed the name and expanded its footprint beyond Michigan.

The company is known for several unique flavors, including Rock & Rye and Redpop. They have released several new flavors in recent years, including “Firework” and “Cotton Candy.”