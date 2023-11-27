GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — New bills that were recently introduced in Lansing would allow some people to become certified emergency medical technicians and medical first responders at a younger age.

According to the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services, EMS agencies across the state need around 1,000 new paramedics and EMTs.

Tim Newton, director of education with Life EMS Ambulance, says staffing shortfalls can cause a real strain.

“Any shortage, when we’re down a truck, it just means other crews have to fill in that gap,” Newton said.

To increase the number of people entering the field, Life EMS offers training programs in local high schools which gives students a path toward becoming certified.

“These students right now are directly prepared to go right into the field after graduation both mentally and physically,” Newton said.

But some people can’t immediately start their careers because Michigan law requires a person to be 18 before they can apply for a medical first responder or EMT license. Newton said this especially impacts those who graduate high school at 17.

“They are essentially sitting on the bench right now waiting to get that call,” Newton said. “That gap right now could be a year long.”

In response, two bills have been introduced in the State House that would lower the certification age in Michigan to 17.

“What I’ve been seeing is that a lot of time we’re losing these kids because they are getting a job somewhere else because they want to get to work,” said State Rep. Dave Prestin, R-Cedar River. “It gives them the ability to get a job, get into the workforce, and start being a part of the solution.”

Prestin is the lead sponsor of the legislation and also says that trained 17-year-olds are prepared for the rigors of being an EMT.

“They have already done one-on-one patient care. They’ve proven through their fulfillment of the course objectives that they are ready,” Prestin said.

Newton says the bills becoming law would be beneficial, especially for EMS agencies in certain portions of the state.

“It’s going to help these rural volunteer communities immensely to get staffing up to levels,” Newton said.

The bills have been referred to a committee.