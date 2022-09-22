GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan could become the first state in the country to build a large road network for electric cars.

Members of the state department of transportation and the company Electreon have signed a five-year agreement so that eventually electric vehicles could charge while driving across roadways across the state or while stationary.

“The potential for electrifying roads and cities is practically endless and working together with MDOT, we are reshaping the future of transportation,” Oren Ezer, CEO and co-founder of Electreon said in a release.

The agreement ensures that the necessary research and work can be done to implement the in-road charging network.

According to the state, MDOT and Electreon will discuss several topics ranging from the benefits of electric roads, the cost of large-scale electrification, and ways to solidify funding on the state and federal levels.

Plus, they’ll also discuss ways to reduce pollution among other topics.

“We now can work toward better policy and regulatory framework that provides a welcoming environment for this unique technology. Ultimately, the research and work conducted on this project will help lead to large-scale deployment across Michigan and the U.S,” State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said.

The state’s goal is to begin electrifying state-owned vehicles by 2030.

The first ever electric road in the country will be built in Detroit. It’ll be a mile long. It’s expected to be operational sometime next year.