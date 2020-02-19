Nestle won’t appeal ruling on bottled water pumping

STANWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Nestlé Waters North America has effectively abandoned plans to increase its groundwater pumping rate near Evart, with the county announcing it would not appeal a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling.

In December, a three-judge panel unanimously overruled a circuit judge who had granted the company’s request to build a booster pumping structure in Osceola Township.

The building, OK’d by the state in 2018, was necessary to increase the water Nestlé pumps from 250 gallons per minute to 400 gallons per minute for its Ice Mountain bottled water plant in Stanwood.

The booster station would have gone in an area zoned for agricultural use, so it required township approval. The township denied the request in 2017, which sparked a court battle that culminated Wednesday with the company’s decision to not file another appeal.

In a statement, the company said: