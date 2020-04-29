Nestle wins legal challenge to boost pumping operations

STANWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has ruled in favor of Nestlé water company’s request to increase the amount of water it pumps from a well near Evart.

The permit allows Nestlé Waters North America to increase its water pumping from 250 gallons per minute to 400 gallons per minute.

The state court of appeals previously denied the company’s request to build a booster pump on a site structure that is in an area zoned for agricultural uses.

In regards to the infrastructure needed to pump the increased amount of water, Nestlé told News 8 on Wednesday that the company is exploring its options.

The company released the following statement: