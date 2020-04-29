Nestle wins legal challenge to boost pumping operations

STANWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has ruled in favor of Nestlé water company’s request to increase the amount of water it pumps from a well near Evart.
The permit allows Nestlé Waters North America to increase its water pumping from 250 gallons per minute to 400 gallons per minute.
The state court of appeals previously denied the company’s request to build a booster pump on a site structure that is in an area zoned for agricultural uses.
In regards to the infrastructure needed to pump the increased amount of water, Nestlé told News 8 on Wednesday that the company is exploring its options.
The company released the following statement:
Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) is pleased that the administrative law judge upheld the permit granted to us by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). We firmly believe that the EGLE’s decision to approve our permit application was appropriate, as it carefully reviewed and considered our permit application in what it called ‘the most extensive analysis of any water withdrawal in Michigan history.’ We have confidence in the science behind our application, the EGLE’s thorough review, the 18 years worth of environmental data collected near the site since beginning our operations in Michigan, and the EGLE’s analysis.