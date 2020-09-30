Nessel: More charges to come in clergy abuse investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she is getting close to issuing more charges against Catholic priests as part of the state’s ongoing investigation into clergy abuse.

Nessel told WLNS, News 8’s sister station in Lansing, that it could be as many as a dozen or more priests.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office launched the investigation into sex abuse and assault of children by Catholic priests nearly two years ago. The attorney general’s office has subpoenaed millions of documents from every diocese in the state. Many of them released their own lists of priests accused of sexual abuse.

Target 8 found that at least 14 priests in the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids are accused of sexually assaulting at least 33 girls and boys since the late 1950s.

So far, 10 people connected to the Catholic Church have been charged as part the state’s investigation.

Nessel says she hopes to complete the investigation within the next six months.

You can report priest abuse or get help if you or someone you know is a victim by calling 844.324.3374 or 855.VOICES4.