Nessel calls on Consumers, DTE to provide voluntary outage credits

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking the state’s two largest utility companies to voluntarily credit customers impacted by significant power outages.

After storms rolled through Michigan last Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of customers were without power. Since then, power has been restored to most customers.

Thousands of line workers, including contract crews and crews from several other states, were put to work around the clock to restore service to everyone.

As of Monday morning, more than 67,000 Consumer Energy and DTE Energy customers remained without power, the attorney general’s office said in a press release.

As of now, customers must apply to receive credit after being without power for several days.

Nessel is now calling on both utility companies to voluntarily credit customers who lost power and provide a larger credits to help those who lost money in food and alternative housing costs.

“The utility workers for Consumers Energy and DTE Energy are working hard to restore power, and I appreciate those who have worked tirelessly the last several days on behalf of the communities they serve, but these companies also need to work hard to restore trust with their customers,” Nessel said.

The attorney general is also asking the companies to create a fund to help customers who are displaced during significant outages.

Nessel sent several letters to the Michigan Public Service Commission starting in July 2019 regarding incentives to customers during significant outages.

“One way to restore confidence is to voluntarily adopt automatic outage credits and create a fund to assist customers displaced because of these increasingly frequent and powerful storms. We know that climate change is having a significant real impact, and a business-as-usual approach is no longer sufficient,” Nessel said.

Customers who do not have power for more than 120 hours, or five days, can apply for credit on Consumers Energy’s website.

To obtain credit through DTE, visit its website.