GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is spotlighting the dangers of data breaches just days after it was announced that another breach impacted Corewell Health patients in the southeastern portion of the state.

This week, Nessel announced a cybersecurity breach involving HealthEC LLC, a service provider to Corewell Health’s southeastern properties. The breach potentially exposed the personal information of over a million Michiganders.

“We’re talking about some of the most intimate and sensitive information that a person has, their medical information. So, what their medical diagnoses have been, medical tests they’ve undergone,” Nessel said.

The breach is the second one in just months that affects Corewell Health patients. Over the years, Nessel says incidents like this are becoming far more common.

“If you personally were not impacted by this particular data breach, I guarantee there’s going to be another one coming in the future,” Nessel said.

Most of the ransomware attacks, the method typically used to steal data, are targeting companies that have medical information.

“Because it’s the scariest to us, again the most personal information out there,” Nessel said.

The trend leaves businesses and people vulnerable to some serious threats.

“It leaves people who are subject to these data breaches, subject to exploitation, extortion, to blackmail,” Nessel said. “It’s very profitable for the hackers and they know that.”

Nessel said some things can be done to better protect against these attacks.

“There’s no excuse for going into this industry and operating in this space and not using the absolute best practices and policies available, in order to protect the data of your customers,” Nessel said.

She also said 34 states have stronger data breach laws than Michigan. Nessel wants Michigan to join others who require companies to immediately inform the Attorney General’s office when they are impacted by a breach.

“We want to make sure that when these data breaches occur, they’re at least telling us about it and they’re currently not. And if we know that our information has been subject to a breach, we can do things. We can change our password, we can make sure we have two-factor authentication, we can start monitoring our credit or we can freeze our credit,” Nessel said.

Most of the data breaches appear to be caused by hackers overseas and investigations typically involve the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, Nessel said.