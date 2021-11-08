Need high for foster, adoptive families this National Adoption Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the nation recognizes National Adoption Month, celebrating adoptive families, agencies are also working to bring attention to the foster care system.

D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s says the number of children who need care has increased, which means it needs more foster and adoptive parents than ever before. It said the need for loving families for older children is particularly critical.

The organization also offers a post-adoption support program. The program, which has been in place for 30 years, provides a “village” of support for thousands of families across the state each year.

More information about fostering and adoption can be found at DABSJ.org.