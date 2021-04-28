Need a shot? Need a ride? Detroit giving $50 to drivers

Michigan

by: ED WHITE and DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit is adding to the gig economy: Drivers who take a city resident for a coronavirus shot can get $50.

There is a $150, or three-person cap, per vehicle. But there’s no limit on the number of trips.

Compensation will come in the form of a prepaid debit card.

Nearly half of Michigan residents 16 and older have received at least one shot. But in Detroit, it’s just 30%.

Mayor Mike Duggan says transportation shouldn’t be a barrier for getting a shot.

Michigan continues to have the nation’s highest seven-day case rate, but the situation is improving. The seven-day daily average was 4,167, down from around 7,000 two weeks ago.

