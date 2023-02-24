LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — NBA star James Harden has reached out to John Hao, one of the students recovering from the shooting on MSU’s campus, by sending him game-worn shoes and talking to him on video chat, ESPN reports.

Hao, who is recovering in Sparrow Hospital and is paralyzed according to information shared on his GoFundMe page, is a big sports fan and said his favorite player is Harden who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.

When Harden heard the story, he connected with Hao by mailing him multiple pairs of shoes, including one worn in a game.

Harden also called Hao via video chat and gave him words of encouragement. The emotional moment was captured on video and can be watched above.