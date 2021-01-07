Name that plow: #the7on8 tweets snowball into MDOT game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is asking for the people of West Michigan to float names for its plows after a fun idea started snowballing online.

Starting Thursday, MDOT said it was looking for suggestions from the public on Twitter. Posters can use the hashtag #NameMIPlow.

The idea to name Michigan plows arrived after a tweet about plows in Scotland started circulating on the internet.

Scotland has an interactive map online that allows its residents to track plows, each with a fun name assigned. In Scotland, plows are known as “gritters.”

Once #the7on8 staff heard of the idea in Scotland, we tagged MDOT’s Southwest region department, asking if we could adopt the practice here in our area.

OMG. YES PLEASE!!

After a tweet exchange the other day MDOT says they might actually start naming their snowplows like they do in Scotland!!



Show your support and let them know if you agree! (#The7on8 for the win! @lynseymukomel) https://t.co/WJoGjhoZa4 pic.twitter.com/mgWKV50qsM — Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) December 11, 2020

Several weeks later, MDOT Southwest said the agency had considered the idea for not just West Michigan but instead for all of Michigan and is now looking for name suggestions.

#The7on8 anchor Lynsey Mukomel requested one named Big Bertha in her honor. Ellen is also on the list. Other suggested names so far include Plowy McPlowface, Salty Attitude, Lil Snow Peep, Maze, and Sparty.

To suggest a plow name, tweet MDOT Southwest (@MDOT_Southwest) with your idea and be sure to hashtag it #NameMIPlow so workers can see it. Organizers at MDOT say there are a few guidelines that will help a name survive in the running. It must be family friendly and should avoid copyright issues, for example.

Aside from being rated G, need to avoid proper names of famous people & characters (copyright is real) and brand names, such as Zamboni (as much as I'd love to use that one). There have been so many great suggestions, it's going to be hard not to use ALL of them. Baby steps… — MDOT – Southwest (@MDOT_Southwest) January 7, 2021

It’s not yet clear when names will actually be assigned. MDOT clarified Thursday afternoon that the idea is “preliminary.”