Muskegon man sentenced in sexual exploitation of girl

HART, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man was sentenced to years behind bars in connection to a sexual assault case out of Oceana County.

Robert Mallard was sentenced Monday to a maximum of 15 years in prison for third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He plead guilty to the charge on July 12.

Four other men were charged in connection to the case.

Oceana County’s prosecutor told News 8 that the five young men, all from Muskegon, sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl from April 2020 through July 2020.

Prosecutor Joe Bizon said the girl met one of the men through social media on her cellphone, and her information was then shared with the others.

Bizon said the men snuck into the girl’s Oceana County home and, in at least one instance, took her to Muskegon where she was sexually exploited. Police believe the men supplied the victim with marijuana and/or alcohol.

Investigators say the girl reported the men threatened her with physical violence if she told anyone what was happening.