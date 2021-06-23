Muskegon Heights superintendent named state education diversity director

A courtesy image of new Michigan Department of Education Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Rane Garcia.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The superintendent of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System will serve as the Michigan Department of Education’s first director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Starting Aug. 23, Rané Garcia will work to develop programs that improve inclusion within Michigan public schools.

“We are continuing our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion with this new position at the Michigan Department of Education,” state Superintendent Michael Rice said in a Wednesday statement. “Rané Garcia brings the personal and professional experience to help strengthen our efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion, both within the department and within the state. We are very pleased to have her join our team.”

Garcia has been superintendent in Muskegon Heights since 2017. The Department of Education says she helped close achievement gaps in her district, stabilized enrollment and improved teacher retention.

She also served as an assistant superintendent, principal and teacher earlier in her career. She has a degree in math from the University of Michigan.