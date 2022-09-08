MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson has been named the special prosecutor to look into whether several people, including the Barry County sheriff and Republican candidate for state attorney general, should face charges for making off with voting tabulators.

In a Thursday statement, Hilson said his office “is in the process of gathering all the information and evidence already collected” and set up meetings with the Michigan State Police investigators who have been handling the case.

“Once all of that work has been done, we will begin the process of reviewing all the information as well as reviewing the best process to use in determining whether there is sufficient evidence to issue criminal charges,” Hilson stated.

He did not have a timeline for when he might make a decision.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, last month asked the Michigan Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council to select a special prosecutor because she is up for election in November against one of the people allegedly involved — Matt DePerno, a Republican.

DePerno; state Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City; Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and six others are accused of getting local township clerks to give them voting tabulators as they investigated unsubstantiated suspicions of fraud in the November 2020 presidential election.

One such machine from Irving Township in Barry County was taken in 2021, the Barry County clerk previously told Target 8. She said someone from Leaf’s department and a third party took the machine to Detroit, “tore it apart” and ultimately returned it with a broken security seal.

The Detroit News reported that other tabulators were taken in Roscommon and Missaukee counties in the northern Lower Peninsula.

The Barry County prosecutor told News 8 in July that Leaf has three times presented her with documents from his investigation into the election and she has found no probable cause to show voter fraud.

DePerno has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, whose camp has promoted the false accusations of voter fraud.

Hilson, a Democrat, added in his statement he cannot discuss details of the case under ethics rules.