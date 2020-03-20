Murder charge filed in 1983 White Cloud cold case

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — Newaygo County and state prosecutors are charging a man with murder in the 1983 disappearance of another man from White Cloud.

Roy Leando Snell, 55, faces charges of felony murder and a weapons charge in the death of Richard Atwood. Atwood, 25, was last seen alive with Snell.

Atwood vanished from White Cloud on Aug. 10, 1983. His body has never been found, but his 1975 Pontiac Trans Am showed up in metro Grand Rapids two months later.

“One can hardly imagine what the Atwood family has felt over the past decades,” Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Stay said in a Friday press release. “These charges are the next steps. I thank the cold case team for their hard work investigating this crime, and I thank the Attorney General for her partnership in proceeding with this case.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel praised investigators for their “legwork, patience and tenacity.”

Snell was arrested in Minneapolis and remains in jail in Minnesota. He has waived extradition, so he should be back in Michigan soon to face charges. If convicted of murder, he faces life in prison.