Mural honors Detroit public workers who died from COVID-19

A large mural honoring firefighter Capt. Franklin Williams and other Detroit public employees who died from COVID-19 is displayed on the side of a building, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Detroit. The mural, which faces a Detroit fire station, was created by artist Charles “Chazz” Miller with assistance from students at University of Detroit Mercy, the Detroit Free Press reported. It was unveiled Sunday, May 30. (AP Photo/Ed White)

DETROIT (AP) — A large mural honoring a firefighter and other Detroit public employees who died from COVID-19 has been unveiled on the side of a building.

Capt. Franklin Williams of the fire department dominates the painting.

But there are images of a bus driver who made an emotional plea for protection from COVID-19 before he caught the virus, and a 5-year-old girl who was the daughter of a firefighter and police officer.

The mural is on the side of a building owned by the Arab American and Chaldean Council. Odie Fakhouri says the mural honors people who put on a uniform to fight COVID-19.