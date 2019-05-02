Michigan

Mummified human torso found in Detroit basement

By:

Posted: May 01, 2019 09:16 PM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 09:16 PM EDT

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a mummified human torso has been found in the basement of a home on the city's west side.

Police say the small torso was discovered Wednesday afternoon while the homeowner was working on the home. It was found in the basement near a bar area.

Cmdr. Brian Mounsey says the homeowner bought the property two years ago as an investment and nobody has lived there since.

It's difficult to tell how long the torso has been in the house because of decomposition, but Mounsey says it probably has been in the basement since the current homeowner bought the property.

Police said it's unclear what gender the person was.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries