Multiple W. MI counties dealing with 911 outage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they are dealing with a 911 outage that is impacting several dispatch centers across Michigan Friday.
Dispatchers in six counties are forwarding people to their non-emergency lines until the issues are resolved.
- Residents in Calhoun County can call 269.781.0911 or text 911.
- Residents in Eaton County can call 517.543.3510 or text 911.
- Residents in Ionia County can call 616.527.0400.
- Residents in Montcalm County can call 989.831.5253, option 1.
- Residents in Newaygo County can call 231.689.5288.
- Residents in Van Buren County can call 269.657.3101.
Shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Kalamazoo County dispatch said all 911 and non-emergency telephone services had been restored.
News 8 is working to learn what caused the outage, and when services will be restored.
Check back for updates, and tune into News 8 Daybreak for the latest information.