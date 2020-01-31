Multiple W. MI counties dealing with 911 outage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they are dealing with a 911 outage that is impacting several dispatch centers across Michigan Friday.

Dispatchers in six counties are forwarding people to their non-emergency lines until the issues are resolved.

Residents in Calhoun County can call 269.781.0911 or text 911.

Residents in Eaton County can call 517.543.3510 or text 911.

Residents in Ionia County can call 616.527.0400.

Residents in Montcalm County can call 989.831.5253, option 1.

Residents in Newaygo County can call 231.689.5288.

Residents in Van Buren County can call 269.657.3101.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Kalamazoo County dispatch said all 911 and non-emergency telephone services had been restored.

News 8 is working to learn what caused the outage, and when services will be restored.

