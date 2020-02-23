Multiple people stabbed at club near CMU; suspect detained

MT.PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — According to 9 & 10 News, three people are hospitalized after being stabbed at Wayside Central, a night club near Central Michigan University.

Central Michigan University tweeted about the incident telling students a suspect had been identified and detained and that there was no longer an ongoing threat to the public.

There was an isolated off-campus incident tonight at Wayside Central. Three victims have been reported with unspecified injuries.



A suspect has been identified detained. There is no longer an ongoing threat to the public. The community is safe. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) February 23, 2020

Mount Pleasant Police Sergeant Dale Hawks said officials are unsure if the victims knew each other or were bystanders, according to 9 & 10 News.

Central Michigan University said the Mount Pleasant Police Department and CMU police along with multiple police agencies responded.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update as we learn more information.