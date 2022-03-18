LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gunshots erupted tonight at a big gathering in Lansing, sending at least four people to the hospital, police said.

The shooting happened in the Eastside neighborhood of the capital city just before 11:00 P.M.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of East Michigan Avenue and Magnolia Street, just west of Frandor.

A large gathering of people was taking place before the shooting.

The investigation is still preliminary but police told 6 News that one group of people showed up and opened fire on another group.

At least 4 people were shot and taken to the hospital.

According to police, three of the victims are stable, but one is in critical condition.

