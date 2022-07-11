MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two parents and six kids were hurt in a Mecosta County crash Monday, deputies say.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on southbound US-131 near Old State in Mecosta Township. A 16-year-old Grand Rapids driver hit a rumble strip and then over-corrected, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

Two parents and six kids were all brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.