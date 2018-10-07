Multiple injuries after ATV crash in Newaygo Co.
BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple people were injured in a crash involving an ATV in Newaygo County on Saturday night.
It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 8400 block of 4th Street, west of Beech Avenue in Big Prairie Township, south of Big Rapids.
Details on what caused the crash, the exact number of people injured or the severity of their injuries weren't immediately available.
More information will be provided as it is made available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
Hemingway conference focusing on WWI
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
Detroit freeway could be renamed for...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man charged for alleged rape at senior living center
- Pulaski Days celebration in Grand Rapids
- Chicago verdict raises hope of greater police accountability
- Detroit freeway could be renamed for Queen of Soul Franklin
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.