Michigan

Multiple injuries after ATV crash in Newaygo Co.

By:

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 09:58 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 09:58 PM EDT

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple people were injured in a crash involving an ATV in Newaygo County on Saturday night. 

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 8400 block of 4th Street, west of Beech Avenue in Big Prairie Township, south of Big Rapids. 

Details on what caused the crash, the exact number of people injured or the severity of their injuries weren't immediately available.

More information will be provided as it is made available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night