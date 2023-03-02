GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University has decided that three students who were killed in a campus shooting two weeks ago will be awarded degrees posthumously.

“Michigan State University is honored that Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner chose to be Spartans. We will honor their legacies and recognize their commitment to Spartan values by awarding them posthumous bachelor’s degrees in their chosen fields of study this spring,” wrote interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko in a statement.

Arielle Anderson was a junior from Grosse Pointe wanted to be a surgeon, her family said. They added she was passionate about helping her friends and family and service to others.

Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, was the president of MSU’s Phi Delta Theta chapter. The fraternity said Brian was a great friend to his brothers, the Greek community and everyone he met on campus.

Alexandria Verner was a Junior from Clawson who was studying integrated biology and anthropology, according to her LinkedIn profile. She exemplified kindness every day of her life and had a lasting impact on everyone in the Clawson school district, said the superintendent.

“Alexandria, Arielle, and Brian will forever be Spartans,” wrote MSU Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Rema Vassar in a statement. “We’ve heard the heartfelt stories of their aspirations, their selfless dedication to their peers and communities, and their commitment to academic excellence. Simply put, awarding each of them a bachelor’s degree is the least we can do to honor their families, commemorate their legacies, and commend their contributions to our Spartan community.”