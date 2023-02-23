LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A student who was in serious condition after a shooting at Michigan State University has been discharged home, Sparrow Hospital told MSU police.

Late Thursday morning, MSU Police and Public Safety tweeted an update on the victims who have been recovering at Sparrow Hospital since the deadly shooting on Feb. 13. The student who was sent home was previously one of three students in serious but stable condition, the hospital said.

Wednesday, one of the students in critical condition was upgraded to serious but stable. MSU has not named any of the students recovering.

The release leaves four students in the hospital — one in critical condition, two serious but stable, and one in fair condition.

Funerals were held over the last week for the three victims who were killed in the shooting — Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner.