EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to release thousands of pages of documents related to the Larry Nassar scandal.

The resolution that was agreed upon did not state a timeline for the release of the documents but did include agreements to redact items in the documents.

Nassar, 60, the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison after he admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment. He was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls.

Michigan State has been criticized for its handling of the Nassar investigation and its dealings with survivors in the aftermath of his arrest and conviction. The school has settled lawsuits filed by Nassar victims for $500 million.

Nassar was ambushed in his cell on July 9 at a federal penitentiary in Coleman, Florida. Other inmates stopped his attacker before officers arrived.