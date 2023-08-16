EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to amend the university’s alcoholic beverage ordinance and will begin selling alcohol at athletic events this fall.

The decision was made Wednesday morning during the MSU Board of Trustees special meeting.

“We wanted to make sure that we did this right,” board member Dennis Denno said. “We wanted to make sure our campus was safe with this. We wanted to make sure that if people wanted to purchase alcohol in the stadium, we had the staffing to do it right.”

The university plans to begin alcohol sales at Spartan Stadium during the home football game on Sep. 16. Alcohol sales will begin 60 minutes before kickoff and end 10 game minutes into the second half.

The sale of alcohol is allowed at the following MSU athletic venues: Spartan Stadium, Breslin Student Events Center, Munn Ice Arena, DeMartin Soccer Stadium, Secchia Stadium and McLane Baseball Stadium.

Prior to the decision, MSU was one of only four Big Ten schools that prohibited the sale of alcohol at athletic venues on campus.

Western Michigan University has also approved alcohol at Waldo Stadium for football games this fall.