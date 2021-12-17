MSU to require COVID-19 booster shots for students, staff, faculty

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University is making an update to its vaccine policy.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley announced in a letter Friday that the university will be mandating all students, faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 booster shot by the beginning of the spring 2022 semester.

“The high vaccination rate among our students, faculty and staff has been an essential component to what has been a successful fall semester. Combined with our face covering requirement, this has created a safer community for our students, faculty and staff to live, work and learn with fewer cases than the communities around us,” Stanley said.

The CDC recently strengthened its policy to strongly recommend everyone 16 and older get the COVID-19 booster shot.

Students, faculty and staff who already have religious or medical exemptions will remain exempt from the booster requirement.

“We know our COVID-19 directives are working to mitigate the spread of the virus, and this is an important next step. Thank you for doing your part,” Stanley said.