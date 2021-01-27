MSU to host forum on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders at Michigan State University will hold a meeting on Wednesday about the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials with the school’s Institute for Public Policy will lead the event.

They hope health experts and infectious disease specialists will join in.

The institute holds several of these types of forums each year. Last year’s topics included criminal justice, teaching students during a pandemic, and the election. This time they’re using it as a way to get people up to date on where the vaccine roll-out stands in our state.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 760,000 doses have been administered so far in Michigan. 64,000 have been in Kent County, 26,000 in Ottawa County, and 24,000 in Kalamazoo County.

Today's forum starts at noon it will be held via Zoom.

