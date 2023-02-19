GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University will hold a press briefing Sunday afternoon to provide details on returning to classes Monday.

News 8 will stream the 1 p.m. press briefing on WOODTV.com.

Since the shooting on Monday that killed Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner and injured five others, the school has announced some changes in how the rest of the semester will look.

Students will have the option for a credit/no credit grade reporting option for all 100 to 400-level undergraduate courses for the rest of the semester, a release from Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas D. Jeitschko said. That decision can be made throughout the entire semester.

Students are encouraged to reach out to their academic advisers to help with class accommodations.

It’s unclear if virtual classes or a hybrid semester will be an option, although by Sunday morning over 22,000 students had signed a petition urging the school to make that an option.

The creator of the petition said she expects fewer students on Monday due to some staying home in protest and others deciding not to return to campus this semester.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer told WDIV in Detroit that she thought a virtual option could be useful but that she would ultimately leave the decision up to MSU.

“Perhaps that’s a tool that some could use who are not comfortable. I can tell you as a parent of two college-aged young people in this state on a different campus, they too are struggling. They and their colleagues on campuses all across the state are worried. … So we need to support our young people, we need to listen to them, we need to wrap them with the supports they need and address their very real concerns about their safety,” Whitmer said.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.