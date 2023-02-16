EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University will provide an update Thursday morning on the deadly shooting on campus earlier this week.

The university said the news conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Thursday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

Berkey Hall will reopen to students, faculty and staff Thursday morning to get the belongings they left behind. FBI employees and victim specialists will be there to help and check in students.

On Wednesday, students and staff were allowed to get their belongings from MSU Union.

On Monday night, the shooter killed three students and critically injured five others. All of the victims were students.

Tuesday, the FBI tweeted a request for people to submit any photos or videos they may have of the shooting. A web page is open and available to upload files along with your name and contact information.