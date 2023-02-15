LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University students will hold a sit-down protest at the Michigan Capitol following Monday night’s deadly shooting on campus.

The student-led peaceful protest is scheduled for 12 p.m. Wednesday at the capitol building. Elected officials are expected to join, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“We have had enough. I think it is something that so many of us are infuriated by, and looking at my friends, knowing how angry they are. They are impacted by this. I’m impacted by this,” Maya Manuel, who helped organize the event, told News 8 Wednesday morning.

Manuel said students, MSU staff and community members are welcome to participate and share their stories.

“This is not just a student issue. It’s a community issue as well, so if there is anybody who wants to speak and tell us how they are feeling. They are not alone. We want to validate everyone today,” Manuel said.

MSU is offering counseling through its Counseling and Psychiatric Services program, which counselors are available at the Hannah Community Center.