EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new year will bring new leadership to Michigan State University, with an announcement of a new president perhaps coming this week.

Sources close to the situation told WLNS, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Lansing, that Kevin Guskiewicz, currently the chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is expected to be the 25th president of Michigan State University.

A report from The Chronicle of Higher Education says the announcement could happen as soon as Friday. MSU spokespeople did not reply to WLNS’s requests for confirmation.

Many students say they hope a new president brings more stability on campus.

“I’d for sure say it’s like a fresh start. I was surprised to hear about it, about the news, but interesting, to say the least,” said Mohsin Mohmood, a senior in the supply chain program.

He said the university has been through a lot in the last year; the mass shooting on campus, the firing of head football coach Mel Tucker, and most recently ethics complaints surrounding Board of Trustees Chair Rema Vassar.

“Just like management of what really goes on internally, because there’s obviously a lot of court cases with MSU coming out, so I would say overall management of faculty so it’s a better and safer environment for us students,” Mohmood said.

Guskiewiz is leaving behind a legacy at UNC. He first joined as faculty in 1995. He became interim chancellor in 2019 and took the full role in 2020.

Last month, the list of MSU presidential candidates dwindled to just Guskiewicz after Taylor Eighmy, president of the University of Texas San Antonio, dropped out, The State News student newspaper reported.

Senior Kennedi Cosma said students are exhausted and ready for a change.

“I think the student body can probably agree that it’s just time for things to calm down a little bit because you don’t hear about these other scandals at schools,” Cosma said.