EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State University student who escaped from the Monday campus shooting said the attacker pointed a gun directly at him and fired shots.

Jack Gibson was able to avoid the gunfire and was unharmed.

“This is all in the space of two seconds. I thought, ‘If I don’t move like right now, I’m gonna get shot,'” Gibson said. “None of us knew that there was a guy with a gun in there until we did know.”

Gibson has been working in the MSU Union cafeteria since January. He and others heard the first shots around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

“They thought a balloon had popped,” Gibson said. “I honestly do think he shot at me and missed. ‘Cause I heard three or four shots and then I just looked over and there was a gun pointed at me.”

As everyone ran for cover, Gibson debated on going back.

“And because I thought of my co-workers, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, they’re still in the kitchen.’ I don’t know. I just wanted to go back. But then a student grabbed me and he was like, ‘Dude, no.'”

One of Gibson’s co-workers was Brian Fraser. Fraser was among three students who were killed.

Gibson said he had not gotten any gotten sleep since the shooting.

“I don’t know why I didn’t get shot. I don’t know why, you know what I mean? Because none of us deserved that,” Gibson said.

Gibson added the back door of the school’s cafeteria is always open and it’s likely that the shooter got in through the building that way.